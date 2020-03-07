Driehaus Capital Management LLC Purchases 283,526 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 124.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283,526 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 0.68% of FormFactor worth $13,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,572 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 241,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 15,452 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 64,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 34,215 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 38,700 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

FORM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley initiated coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $22.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 1.57. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.46 and its 200-day moving average is $22.66.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $178.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.99 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 15,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $351,368.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,108,196.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $259,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,856 shares of company stock worth $1,906,269 over the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

