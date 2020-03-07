Driehaus Capital Management LLC Purchases 15,640 Shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,483 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of RingCentral worth $10,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 285.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

RNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on RingCentral from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on RingCentral from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on RingCentral from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.10.

Shares of RNG opened at $216.64 on Friday. RingCentral Inc has a 1 year low of $98.19 and a 1 year high of $252.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.89 and a 200-day moving average of $173.28.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $252.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Praful Shah sold 6,225 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $1,416,685.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,219,100.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $4,168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,062,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,244 shares of company stock valued at $26,134,575. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

