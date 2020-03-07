Driehaus Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 290,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,144,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.68% of Hibbett Sports at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HIBB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Hibbett Sports by 1,236.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $19.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average is $23.48. The stock has a market cap of $324.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.71. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $30.98.

HIBB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Hibbett Sports and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.51.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

