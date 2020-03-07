Driehaus Capital Management LLC Makes New $11.79 Million Investment in Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 462,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,790,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 3.23% of Sitime as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SITM. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Sitime during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sitime during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Sitime during the fourth quarter worth $1,157,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sitime during the fourth quarter worth $1,265,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Sitime during the fourth quarter worth $4,463,000. 29.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $23.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.95. Sitime Corp has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $36.46.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Sitime from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Sitime from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sitime in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Sitime from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sitime in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sitime has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.
Sitime Profile
There is no company description available for SiTime Corp.
