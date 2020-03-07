Driehaus Capital Management LLC Invests $9.85 Million in Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 621,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,851,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Immunovant as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Immunovant in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. 20.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.20.

IMVT stock opened at $16.16 on Friday. Immunovant has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $18.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.91.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and graves' ophthalmopathy.

