Driehaus Capital Management LLC Invests $8.24 Million in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 342,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,239,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 0.35% of Tower Semiconductor at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSEM. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,498,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 246.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,362,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,792,000 after purchasing an additional 970,075 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $21,027,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $14,726,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $8,427,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSEM. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

NASDAQ TSEM opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.62 and a 200 day moving average of $22.05. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $306.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.06 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

