Driehaus Capital Management LLC Has $7.75 Million Stock Position in Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 445,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 461,829 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Vericel worth $7,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Vericel during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Vericel during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Vericel during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vericel by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Vericel by 20.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $14.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day moving average is $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $653.05 million, a P/E ratio of 96.87 and a beta of 2.60. Vericel Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.45.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.99 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vericel Corp will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

VCEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Vericel from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

