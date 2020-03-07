Driehaus Capital Management LLC Has $7.64 Million Stake in Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 363,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $7,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 7,776.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 847,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,228,000 after purchasing an additional 836,324 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 41.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 106,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 31,274 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 28.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11.5% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 142,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 14,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 446.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 34,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $35.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.24. Twist Bioscience Corp has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $35.95.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 234.22% and a negative return on equity of 86.44%. The business’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Corp will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, COO Patrick Weiss sold 4,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $91,143.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,548.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $337,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,614.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,859 shares of company stock valued at $752,412. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TWST shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

