Driehaus Capital Management LLC Has $12.50 Million Holdings in Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 185,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,051 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 0.97% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $12,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Tactile Systems Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

TCMD opened at $45.66 on Friday. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.62 and a fifty-two week high of $73.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.65 million, a PE ratio of 83.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.80 and its 200 day moving average is $55.76.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $57.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 4,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $309,138.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,855.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $136,974.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,515,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,135,631. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

