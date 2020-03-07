Driehaus Capital Management LLC Has $12.15 Million Position in Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 829,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,612 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Repay were worth $12,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Repay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Repay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Repay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the third quarter valued at $187,000. 72.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RPAY opened at $17.90 on Friday. Repay Holdings Corporation has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $19.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.75. The stock has a market cap of $705.80 million, a PE ratio of -68.85 and a beta of -0.06.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RPAY. ValuEngine lowered Repay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Repay from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Repay from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

