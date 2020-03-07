Driehaus Capital Management LLC Has $11.85 Million Stock Position in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 44,729 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 0.87% of Veracyte worth $11,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 1,433.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Veracyte during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Veracyte during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Veracyte during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000.

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $23.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.55 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.16. Veracyte Inc has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $31.18.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $29.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veracyte Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veracyte news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $577,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,975,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Kennedy sold 7,052 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $212,124.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,501 shares of company stock valued at $1,805,740 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

VCYT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Veracyte from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

