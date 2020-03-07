Driehaus Capital Management LLC Buys 85,231 Shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,231 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 2.14% of Castle Biosciences worth $12,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 206,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 39,927 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,813,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 223.9% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 102,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 70,845 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 65,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 31,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 54,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSTL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

CSTL opened at $32.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 11.89 and a quick ratio of 11.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.49. Castle Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $39.77.

In related news, major shareholder Sofinnova Healthquest Partners sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $775,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,250.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

