Driehaus Capital Management LLC Buys 57,636 Shares of Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,636 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Sonic Automotive worth $13,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,323,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,028,000 after acquiring an additional 465,566 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,019,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,705,000 after purchasing an additional 55,650 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,775,000 after purchasing an additional 118,461 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 15,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 220,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 75,748 shares in the last quarter. 60.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

SAH stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. Sonic Automotive Inc has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $35.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.36 and its 200-day moving average is $30.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.85.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive Inc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sonic Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.