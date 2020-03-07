Driehaus Capital Management LLC Buys 4,871 Shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 0.87% of Phreesia worth $8,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHR. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Phreesia during the third quarter worth $29,435,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 116.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,025,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,782 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,955,000. Tamarack Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 660,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,549,000 after purchasing an additional 460,000 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,881,000. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PHR opened at $28.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.22 and its 200-day moving average is $28.21. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 million. Phreesia’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.78.

In other news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $2,648,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Daniel Nathan sold 9,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $308,085.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,563,949 shares of company stock worth $64,266,151.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

