Driehaus Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 419.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 286,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 231,221 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Enphase Energy worth $7,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 98,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,693,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 23,220 shares during the last quarter. 55.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP David A. Ranhoff sold 22,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $1,289,715.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 609,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,226,875.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 1,821,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $96,802,413.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,022.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,861,631 shares of company stock worth $99,142,429. Company insiders own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $53.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.21 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.61 and its 200 day moving average is $29.13. Enphase Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $59.15.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $210.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.13 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 25.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 127.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

ENPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. B. Riley cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.92.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

