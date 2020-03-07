Driehaus Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 635,838 Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 635,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,895,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.68% of Nlight as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Nlight by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Nlight by 3.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Nlight in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nlight by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Nlight by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nlight alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nlight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Nlight from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Nlight from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ LASR opened at $14.89 on Friday. Nlight Inc has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $26.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $587.15 million, a PE ratio of -43.79 and a beta of 2.11.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. Nlight had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Nlight’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nlight Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 5,000 shares of Nlight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 20,405 shares of company stock worth $419,298 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nlight

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Nlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.