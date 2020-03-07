Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

NASDAQ:DMLP opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. Dorchester Minerals has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $21.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 11.97 and a quick ratio of 11.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3612 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

In other Dorchester Minerals news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 7,000 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $113,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Vaughn acquired 12,790 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $186,606.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $462,051 over the last three months. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DMLP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Dorchester Minerals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 319,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after acquiring an additional 10,877 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the third quarter worth about $25,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 11.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,994 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 0.3% in the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 374,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 6.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

