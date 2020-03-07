Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Acquired by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,146,781 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,863 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.34% of Digital Turbine worth $8,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APPS. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $6.70 on Friday. Digital Turbine Inc has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $9.13. The company has a market capitalization of $619.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.44 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.15.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a positive return on equity of 28.03%. The business had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Securities assumed coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Digital Turbine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.73.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 10,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $66,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mohan S. Gyani acquired 12,500 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $74,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 579,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,535.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 59,500 shares of company stock valued at $392,685. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

