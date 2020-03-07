Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Telekom is Europe’s largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide. Through T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom’s mobile telephony subsidiary, and through other subsidiaries and investments, Deutsche Telekom serves mobile telephony customers worldwide. Deutsche Telekom offers its customers a complete range of fixed-line voice telephony products and services. “

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Deutsche Telekom from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.85.

OTCMKTS DTEGY opened at $16.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of $15.93 and a one year high of $18.06. The firm has a market cap of $79.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.24.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

