DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Nord/LB

Nord/LB lowered shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DPSGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DEUTSCHE POST A/S from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded DEUTSCHE POST A/S to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:DPSGY opened at $28.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.43. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a 12-month low of $27.76 and a 12-month high of $39.03.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

