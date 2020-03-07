DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

DBOEY opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.55. DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $17.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.55.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services) and GSF (Collateral Management), STOXX (Index Business), and Data.

