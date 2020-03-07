Desjardins Weighs in on Snc-Lavalin Group Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:SNC)

Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (TSE:SNC) – Analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.56.

SNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. AltaCorp Capital raised their price target on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$37.50 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.56.

TSE SNC opened at C$29.70 on Thursday. Snc-Lavalin Group has a fifty-two week low of C$15.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.33.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

