DENTSPLY SIRONA’s (XRAY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their neutral rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $51.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $60.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.52.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $44.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $43.45 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.16.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 102.7% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.