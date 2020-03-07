DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Price Target Cut to $57.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on XRAY. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $44.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.96. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $43.45 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 102.7% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

