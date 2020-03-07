Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.83

Press coverage about Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Delta Air Lines earned a media sentiment score of 0.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the transportation company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $45.89 on Friday. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $42.87 and a one year high of $63.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.02%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.58.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 976,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $45,309,924.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $46,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,960 shares in the company, valued at $368,229.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 980,532 shares of company stock valued at $45,522,339 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

