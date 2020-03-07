DCC’s (DCC) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of DCC (LON:DCC) in a report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DCC. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of DCC from GBX 7,900 ($103.92) to GBX 7,500 ($98.66) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of DCC from GBX 8,640 ($113.65) to GBX 8,312 ($109.34) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 7,108 ($93.50) target price on shares of DCC in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,916.38 ($104.14).

Shares of DCC stock opened at GBX 5,460 ($71.82) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,140.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6,629.34. DCC has a 12 month low of GBX 5,618 ($73.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,558.30 ($112.58). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.35.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

