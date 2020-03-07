Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Position Increased by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 82.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Leisure Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 6,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.50.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $89,636.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Charles M. Sonsteby purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.26 per share, for a total transaction of $168,390.00. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DRI opened at $88.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.34. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.79 and a 12 month high of $128.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.50.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

