Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 20.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,699,000 after acquiring an additional 621,559 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the third quarter worth $2,743,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the third quarter worth $1,243,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 366.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

In related news, Director L.P. Agi-T purchased 64,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.56 per share, with a total value of $3,363,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $1,285,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,034 shares of company stock worth $9,946,526. Company insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TNET opened at $53.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.13. TriNet Group Inc has a 52 week low of $48.69 and a 52 week high of $76.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.76.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The firm had revenue of $226.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriNet Group Inc will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TNET. ValuEngine raised shares of TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriNet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.