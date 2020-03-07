Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Williams Companies by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,178,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,474,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811,552 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Williams Companies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 20,904,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $502,945,000 after purchasing an additional 269,500 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,713,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $206,678,000 after purchasing an additional 917,571 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,977,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $165,063,000 after buying an additional 1,779,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 6,737,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $159,805,000 after buying an additional 462,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMB. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.10.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $17.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Williams Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $29.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average of $22.83. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.47.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 153.54%.

In related news, Director Michael A. Creel bought 25,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $478,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,567.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.