Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in EXACT Sciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,626,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $520,385,000 after purchasing an additional 202,478 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in EXACT Sciences by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,986,000 after purchasing an additional 74,316 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in EXACT Sciences by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 720,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,630,000 after purchasing an additional 103,524 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in EXACT Sciences by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 563,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,087,000 after purchasing an additional 79,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in EXACT Sciences by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 460,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,626,000 after purchasing an additional 34,480 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total value of $155,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,397.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $116,084.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,280.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,731 shares of company stock valued at $4,462,531. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on EXACT Sciences in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $65.58 on Friday. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $63.90 and a 52-week high of $123.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.83 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.36.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $295.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.39 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 9.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

