Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 849 Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,911 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Splunk by 553.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Splunk by 645.8% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 358 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in Splunk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Splunk by 571.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.25.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 14,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total value of $2,164,271.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,473 shares in the company, valued at $28,546,691.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 14,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total value of $2,176,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,118,821.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,604,423 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $138.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Splunk Inc has a 12 month low of $107.16 and a 12 month high of $176.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.33.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $791.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.34 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Splunk Inc will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Read More: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.