Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 6,862 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,862 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 468.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $86.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cfra increased their target price on Albemarle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Albemarle from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.41.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $82.60 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.63 and a fifty-two week high of $99.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.41.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.02). Albemarle had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $992.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.34%.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $212,549.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,572.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 2,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $197,004.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,533. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,611,734 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

