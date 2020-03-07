Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 632 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,474,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 363.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 405,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,530,000 after acquiring an additional 317,840 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,111,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 678,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,131,000 after purchasing an additional 220,668 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,682,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $117.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.71. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $158.80.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($1.30). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.13% and a negative net margin of 187.77%. The firm had revenue of $100.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -8.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.95.

In other news, EVP Alexander Cumbo sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $5,271,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,944. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $584,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,596.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,542,950 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

