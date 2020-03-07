Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 436 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of TXN opened at $113.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $107.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.17. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.57 and a 12 month high of $135.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.27.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 120,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $15,177,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 848,738 shares in the company, valued at $107,348,382.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $17,221,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,965,106.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from to in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.41.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.