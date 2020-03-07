Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 414 Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. State Street Corp raised its position in J M Smucker by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,260,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,131,000 after purchasing an additional 389,917 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in J M Smucker by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,369,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,754,000 after purchasing an additional 255,302 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,156,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,802,000 after buying an additional 75,896 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 16.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 844,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,108,000 after buying an additional 121,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,314,000 after buying an additional 36,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.36.

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $113,006.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,267.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

SJM stock opened at $109.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.31. J M Smucker Co has a twelve month low of $100.14 and a twelve month high of $128.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.67 and a 200-day moving average of $106.63.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.46%.

J M Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.