Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 153,982 Shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 97.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 153,982 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,299,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,531,000 after acquiring an additional 636,273 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Insperity in the fourth quarter worth $41,922,000. Provident Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Insperity in the fourth quarter worth $30,116,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Insperity in the third quarter worth $19,884,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Insperity by 272.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 273,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,008,000 after purchasing an additional 200,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

NSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Insperity from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Insperity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.75.

Shares of NSP stock opened at $64.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Insperity Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.25 and a fifty-two week high of $144.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Insperity had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 202.04%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insperity Inc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 43.24%.

In other news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $432,350. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

