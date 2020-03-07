Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STZ. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Constellation Brands by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in Constellation Brands by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 8,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,791,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

STZ stock opened at $179.07 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.52 and a 12 month high of $214.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.36.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 32.33%.

In other news, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.52, for a total value of $1,908,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $790,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,245 shares of company stock worth $19,071,776 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Argus lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Hanson reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.53.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

