Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 267.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,770 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,578,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,923,000 after buying an additional 387,138 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 363.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 212,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,087,000 after buying an additional 166,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 975,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,272,000 after buying an additional 162,413 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,857,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,045,000 after buying an additional 119,843 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Avangrid by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 275,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,079,000 after purchasing an additional 104,401 shares during the period. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avangrid alerts:

AGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Avangrid from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $51.25.

NYSE AGR opened at $51.27 on Friday. Avangrid Inc has a 12 month low of $47.24 and a 12 month high of $57.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Avangrid Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.11%.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

See Also: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.