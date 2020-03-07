Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 476 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $439,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 62.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 511,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,468,000 after acquiring an additional 197,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CEO Roger C. Hochschild acquired 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,111,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 849,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,934,180.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott acquired 3,400 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.95 per share, with a total value of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,740,468.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 21,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,588. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Discover Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI lowered Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.56.

Shares of DFS opened at $62.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.25 and a 200 day moving average of $80.56. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $61.33 and a twelve month high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 20.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

