Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 200 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,067 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BB&T Corp grew its position in shares of Netflix by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 7,162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 745 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,030 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,448 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $14,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $368.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $363.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.20. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $393.52. The firm has a market cap of $163.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $400.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $430.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $308.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their price objective on Netflix from $446.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.78.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,363 shares of company stock valued at $59,073,357 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

