Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of VF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in VF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,303,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in VF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 106,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in VF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 123,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,279,000 after purchasing an additional 20,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in VF in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Get VF alerts:

In other news, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $14,220,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,603,988.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Veronica Wu bought 500 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at $106,145. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VFC opened at $70.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.13 and a 200-day moving average of $87.63. The company has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. VF Corp has a one year low of $68.68 and a one year high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that VF Corp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VFC. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on VF in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of VF in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on VF from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on VF in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. VF has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.80.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.