Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.18 and a 200-day moving average of $42.43. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.98 and a 12 month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.