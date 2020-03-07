Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,307,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,989,037,000 after purchasing an additional 28,254 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,918,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 627,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $215,691,000 after buying an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 619,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,061,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 34,416.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 553,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 551,695 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.07, for a total value of $1,734,941.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,410,797.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total transaction of $1,693,758.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,001,278.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,647 shares of company stock worth $6,430,906 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $328.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $263.29 and a 12 month high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOC. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.20.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

