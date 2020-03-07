Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 268.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on C shares. Deutsche Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Sunday, January 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.97.

NYSE:C opened at $61.28 on Friday. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $129.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.25.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

