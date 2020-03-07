Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $748,000 in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Hubbell by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,900,000 after acquiring an additional 17,109 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 16.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 377,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,591,000 after purchasing an additional 52,105 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 4.5% during the third quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 55,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,341,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $826,962,000 after purchasing an additional 401,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 1,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $283,517.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,422,411.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David G. Nord sold 6,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $944,547.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,489,648.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.33.

NYSE HUBB opened at $134.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $113.58 and a 12 month high of $155.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.26 and a 200-day moving average of $140.86.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

