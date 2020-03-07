Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $309,000 in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,314,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,465,075,000 after acquiring an additional 134,874 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,025,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,812,615,000 after acquiring an additional 207,380 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $823,168,000 after acquiring an additional 108,982 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,077,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $543,008,000 after acquiring an additional 260,650 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,515,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $443,828,000 after acquiring an additional 61,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Citigroup cut their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.92.

NYSE:MMM opened at $153.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.43. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $144.44 and a 52-week high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $608,873.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

