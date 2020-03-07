Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $837,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,654,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,503 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 328.0% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,489,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,946,000 after buying an additional 1,141,314 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,867,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 241.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 657,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,167,000 after buying an additional 465,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 777,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,165,000 after buying an additional 402,268 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $71.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.46 and a 200-day moving average of $80.29. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $71.39 and a 12 month high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

