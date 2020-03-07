Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $685,000 Stock Position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Msci were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Msci by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 575,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,346,000 after purchasing an additional 257,706 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Msci by 406.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 154,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,013,000 after buying an additional 124,370 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Msci by 3.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,295,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,946,000 after buying an additional 85,403 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Msci by 30.4% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 277,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,372,000 after buying an additional 64,680 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Msci by 172.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,893,000 after buying an additional 60,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

MSCI opened at $285.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 1.09. Msci Inc has a 1 year low of $179.45 and a 1 year high of $335.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $297.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.22.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $406.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.15 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 285.06% and a net margin of 36.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is 42.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $324.00 price objective (up from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Msci in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.78.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of Msci stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.11, for a total transaction of $787,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,742,700.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

