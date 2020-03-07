Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. WealthStone Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock opened at $161.47 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $154.74 and a 12 month high of $186.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.55 and a 200-day moving average of $173.17.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

