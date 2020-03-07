Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.59 Million Position in Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,679 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHEF. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 255.8% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. BB&T Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHEF opened at $26.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.87 and a 200-day moving average of $37.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.25 million, a P/E ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.96. Chefs’ Warehouse Inc has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $426.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.88 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Securities assumed coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. CL King started coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.55.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

